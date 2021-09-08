Bob Odenkirk Alerts Fans That He's 'Back To Work' After Health Scare

John Lamparski via Getty Images Bob Odenkirk during an appearance on BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" on Feb. 21, 2020, in New York City.

Bob Odenkirk is back at work on set for “Better Call Saul.”

The actor shared a behind-the-scenes update on Twitter on Wednesday, telling fans he was “happy” to be on set and at work on the AMC series alongside a photo of himself getting his makeup done.

The tweet arrives just weeks after Odenkirk revealed he’d had a “small heart attack.”

Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting! pic.twitter.com/lTAfPg7dDp — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 8, 2021

Odenkirk, who plays lawyer Jimmy McGill — aka Saul Goodman — on the series, collapsed on set in New Mexico back in July and was rushed to the hospital.

A few days after reports broke about his collapse, Odenkirk tweeted what happened and told fans he “had a small heart attack.”

He went on to add that he was going “to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.”

“I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon,” he said at the time.

With five seasons of “Better Call Saul” under his belt, the actor is currently shooting the sixth and final season, which is slated to premiere in 2022.