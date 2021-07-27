Actor Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the set of “Better Call Saul” on Tuesday and was rushed to a hospital, according to multiple reports.

His condition is not yet known.

TMZ said Odenkirk was immediately surrounded by crew members when he collapsed on the set in New Mexico, contrary to initial reports that the incident took place on the Sony lot in Culver City, Calif.

A representative of Odenkirk told NBC News that the actor was receiving medical care as of Tuesday evening.

Odenkirk, 58, has been nominated for a best actor Emmy four times for his role on the show, a spinoff of the award-winning series “Breaking Bad.”

“Better Call Saul” was in the middle of filming its sixth and final season, which was set to air next year.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.