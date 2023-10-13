Bob Odenkirk Shares Clever Way His Daughter Helped Him Recover From Heart Attack

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Bob Odenkirk opened up this week about his near-death experience on the set of “Better Call Saul,” and the sweet way his daughter, Erin, helped him recover.

The star suffered a heart attack and collapsed while filming an episode of the hit AMC series back in 2021. On Tuesday, Odenkirk joined his daughter for a conversation on Entertainment Tonight, and revealed that Erin drew up a chart for him during his hospital stay to help him get his bearings.

Advertisement

“Every day I woke up and I didn’t know what had happened to me or kind of almost what was happening,” he explained. “And Erin made a nice chart. It was her version of the movie ‘Memento,’ where I could look up and see, ‘You had a heart attack, these people visited, then you came to, you had the surgery.’”

“Almost every morning you would wake up and try to get out of bed to go walk to set to finish shooting your scenes,” Erin said. “That was a big part of the recovery was trying to get you to stay in the room and sleep and not go to work.”

Bob Odenkirk and his daughter, Erin, on Tuesday, Oct. 10. NBC via Getty Images

Odenkirk said previously that his health emergency left him “minutes” away from death.

“I went down on one knee, and then I went all the way down. I guess I said, ‘I don’t feel very good,’” he told Radio Times last year.

Advertisement

Odenkirk said his “Better Call Saul” co-stars, Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler) and Patrick Fabian (Howard Hamlin) immediately rushed to him and “started yelling at me to stay on Earth.”