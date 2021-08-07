Bob Odenkirk Gives Health Update While Recovering From Heart Attack

Bob Odenkirk gave fans an update on his health after he revealed last week that he had suffered a “small heart attack.”

The “Better Call Saul” actor tweeted Friday that he was “doing great.”

“I’ve had my very own ‘It’s a wonderful life’ week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow!” he wrote. “Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!”

Odenkirk gave his first public statement since suffering the heart attack in a Twitter post on Friday last week. He thanked his family, friends and fans for their “outpouring of love.” He also thanked the doctors who took care of him and noted that he was going to take “a beat to recover.”

Prior to Odenkirk’s statement, representatives for the actor told The Hollywood Reporter that he was in stable condition after “experiencing a heart-related incident” while on set of AMC’s “Better Call Saul.” The show had been filming its sixth and final season.

A number of Odenkirk’s “Breaking Bad” co-stars had taken to social media to share their well wishes to the actor after news broke that he collapsed on set on July 27.

“Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston wrote on Instagram last week that he was “anxious all morning” after waking up to the news that Odenkirk had collapsed.

Aaron Paul, who starred as Jesse Pinkman in the series, wrote on Instagram last week, “I love you my friend.”