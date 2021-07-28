Bob Odenkirk In 'Stable Condition' After Suffering 'Heart-Related Incident' On Set

Actor Bob Odenkirk is recovering after suffering a heart attack while on the set of AMC’s “Better Call Saul.”

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident,” reps for the actor said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side.

“The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery,” the statement continued.

The actor’s son, Nate, posted a tweet on his dad’s status.

He's going to be okay. — Nate Odenkirk (@birthdaynate) July 28, 2021

Odenkirk was rushed to a New Mexico hospital on Tuesday after he collapsed on set.

TMZ reported that the actor was not conscious during his first hours at the hospital, but is now lucid.

Production on the show’s sixth and final season was halted after Odenkirk collapsed and it’s unclear how long it will be paused, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Odenkirk, 58, has been nominated for the best actor Emmy four times for his role on the show, which is a spinoff from “Breaking Bad.”