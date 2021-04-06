Bob Odenkirk Names Guest Who Yelled At Him On 'SNL' For Writing Bad Monologue

“Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk once wrote for “Saturday Night Live” ― and paid the emotional price. (Watch the video below.)

Odenkirk told radio host Howard Stern during a conversation last week that one guest host was so unhappy with the monologue Odenkirk and Rob Schneider had written for him that he erupted in anger.

That someone, Odenkirk revealed, was Jeremy Irons. The year was 1991, and Irons was just days away from appearing at the Oscars as a Best Actor nominee for “Reversal of Fortune.”

So Odenkirk penned a bit in which Irons’ obsession with winning the Academy Award led him to carve an Oscar trophy out of wood to pass the time and paint a portrait of his family members as Academy Awards.

Irons was clearly miffed and “really yelled” at Odenkirk, the actor told Stern, adding, “He was really mad. He was so mad.”

Odenkirk recalled Irons telling him, “I can sing. I can dance. I can juggle. I am a Shakespearean-trained actor. And you have me doing this!”

Despite the scolding, Odenkirk had the presence of mind to save the conversation for posterity.

“I had a little recorder, and I taped it because I loved it so much,” the “Nobody” actor said. “He was right. God bless him. It wasn’t a great monologue.”

There was a happy ending to the encounter ― at least for Irons. He won the Oscar.

Here’s the monologue from back in the day.