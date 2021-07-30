Bob Odenkirk Is 'Going To Take A Beat To Recover' From 'Small Heart Attack'

Actor Bob Odenkirk thanked friends, family and fans in two tweets on Friday, and said he’s taking a step back to recover from what he said was a “small heart attack.”
Odenkirk suffered the attack on Tuesday while on the set of AMC’s “Better Call Saul.”
Original reports described Odenkirk’s injury as a “heart-related incident,” and he confirmed it was a heart attack in his tweets.
Odenkirk singled out actor Rosa Estrada for helping him get through the on-set incident, as well as the doctors he said were able to treat his condition without surgery.
Although Variety said the final season of “Better Call Saul” is scheduled to debut in early 2022, Odenkirk hasn’t said when he will be back on set.
“I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon,” he said in his second tweet.