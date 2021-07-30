Bob Odenkirk Is 'Going To Take A Beat To Recover' From 'Small Heart Attack'

Actor Bob Odenkirk thanked friends, family and fans in two tweets on Friday, and said he’s taking a step back to recover from what he said was a “small heart attack.”

Original reports described Odenkirk’s injury as a “heart-related incident,” and he confirmed it was a heart attack in his tweets.

Hi. It's Bob.

Thank you.

To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week.

And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021

Odenkirk singled out actor Rosa Estrada for helping him get through the on-set incident, as well as the doctors he said were able to treat his condition without surgery.

Although Variety said the final season of “Better Call Saul” is scheduled to debut in early 2022, Odenkirk hasn’t said when he will be back on set.

“I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon,” he said in his second tweet.

I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.

Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021