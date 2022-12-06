What's Hot

Sports
NBAatlanta hawksbob rathbun

Atlanta Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun Convulses And Faints On Air

The team's longtime play-by-play man was "stable and responsive" when he was taken to the hospital, according to a statement.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun convulsed and lost consciousness on Monday while he and analyst Dominique Wilkins previewed the team’s NBA home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rathbun was about to shuffle through his notes when he leaned back and began what appeared to be some sort of seizure.

Bally Sports Southeast, which airs the Hawks games, said on Twitter that Rathbun was “treated for dehydration” and was “stable and responsive” as he headed to the hospital for “further evaluation.”

The Hawks had no further updates on Rathbun’s condition when reached Tuesday morning.

Rathbun, 68, has been a broadcaster for the Hawks since 1996.

The Hawks lost, 121-114.

