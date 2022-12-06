Atlanta Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun Convulses And Faints On Air

Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun convulsed and lost consciousness on Monday while he and analyst Dominique Wilkins previewed the team’s NBA home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rathbun was about to shuffle through his notes when he leaned back and began what appeared to be some sort of seizure.

Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun suffering medical emergency. Pray for him. pic.twitter.com/PXO0ePR9Ny — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) December 6, 2022

Bally Sports Southeast, which airs the Hawks games, said on Twitter that Rathbun was “treated for dehydration” and was “stable and responsive” as he headed to the hospital for “further evaluation.”

The Hawks had no further updates on Rathbun’s condition when reached Tuesday morning.

Rathbun, 68, has been a broadcaster for the Hawks since 1996.