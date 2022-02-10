Bob Saget Died After Accidental Head Injury, Family Says

“Full House” star Bob Saget died from an injury after hitting his head, his family said Wednesday.

In a statement obtained by E! News, his family said authorities concluded Saget “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.” TMZ first reported the cause of death.

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” Saget’s family said. “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.”

There were no signs of alcohol or drugs in his system.

Saget’s body was discovered on Jan. 6 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida, and the county sheriff said at the time that investigators saw no signs of foul play or drug use. He was 65.

“He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” his family said at the time. Saget is survived by his wife, his three daughters and their mother.

Saget was on a national tour performing stand-up and appeared in Jacksonville the day before his body was found. He said he was having a great time on the road with his act.

“I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” Saget wrote on Instagram hours before he was found dead in Orlando.

Saget played Danny Tanner on ABC’s “Full House” from 1987 to 1995 and was the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997.

His family members said Wednesday that they were still in mourning, asking the actor’s fans to remember the joy Saget brought to the world.

