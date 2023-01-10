Bob Saget Remembered By 'Full House' Cast, Wife And John Mayer On Death Anniversary

Bob Saget was remembered Monday on the first anniversary of his death by the cast of “Full House,” his wife Kelly Rizzo and friend John Mayer.

“One year ago today, we lost Bob Saget,” wrote Mayer on Instagram, referring to the comedian’s January 2022 death from accidental head trauma. “I loved that guy. I love saying ‘I loved that guy.’ Soon after he left us, I couldn’t finish those three words without falling apart, but now I say it with all the simplicity and complexity that love itself entails.”

Advertisement

Mayer recalled their countless “dinners and drinks and stories and laughs” as “the stuff of Old Hollywood Magic” and said he misses Saget “all the time.”

“I just wanted you to know, I’ve thought of you every day for the past year,” wrote “Full House” alumn Jodie Sweetin. “It’s just not the same without you with us, and I don’t think it ever will feel like that again. … there’s so many moments you were supposed to be here for.”

Advertisement

Sweetin said she regularly asks herself: “What would Bob do in this moment?” Her answer: “Make a joke about it.” She said his photo on the wall at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles gave her courage before a recent performance.

“Bob could always bring out the 5th grader in me,” wrote Dave Coulier. “I met him when I was just an unknown, 18 year-old standup at a small club in Detroit. We became instant brothers. Sometimes, I still grab my phone, ready to share one of the hundreds of silly bits we did together.”

“At some point today, I’ll think about how much I miss him and I’ll shed some tears,” Coulier continued. “Then I’ll hear Bob’s voice, and it’ll make me laugh. Enjoy the gifts of life while they’re still here with you. Tell those you love that you love them … and hug them like Bob Saget.”

Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget’s eldest daughter in “Full House,” wrote on Instagram that she “stayed up for hours watching videos of Bob on my phone.” She said she couldn’t watch them last year, but now they comfort her and “warmed my heart.”

John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on the hit TV series, told Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during their New Year’s Eve broadcast for CNN that he misses Saget “madly.”

Advertisement

Saget, 65, was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Remembering Bob today. Can’t believe you’re gone. Can’t believe it’s been a year. Can’t believe how lucky we were to know and work with you, for you to be our Future Ted. Team #HIMYM will always love you, Bob. Because love is the best thing we do. @bobsaget pic.twitter.com/f8DqGCrZ6L — Craig Thomas (@HimymCraig) January 9, 2023

Gilbert wrote this one year ago. He would have wanted to say something today too. He truly loved Bob. My heart goes out to Kelly and his daughters. RIP @bobsaget pic.twitter.com/PercRkEB0V — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 9, 2023

Advertisement

"The most lost day in our life is the day we don't laugh" It's hard with you gone Bob, but we'll try. And also love and hug, alot. It's hard to believe it's been a year. Time flies when you're grieving. pic.twitter.com/ncMv0CIHG1 — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2023