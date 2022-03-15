Bob Saget's Family Shares Statement After Judge Blocks Release Of Records

Bob Saget’s family said that they are “grateful” following a judge’s decision to permanently ban the release of records detailing the late comedian’s death.

“The entire Saget family is grateful that the Judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob’s dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss,” a family attorney for the Sagets said in a statement obtained by CNN.

“We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward,” the statement added. “All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated.”

Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu of Orlando, Florida, said on Monday that he would grant a permanent injunction on the records looking into the cause of Saget’s death. The decision came weeks after Chiu issued a temporary injunction to prevent the Saget family from incurring “severe mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress” if the records were made public.

Saget attends "The Big Short" premiere on Nov. 23, 2015, in New York City. Andrew Toth via Getty Images

Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters filed a lawsuit in February requesting that the photos, video and anything related to the investigation of Saget’s death would remain private, as the release would serve “no legitimate public interest.”

Saget, 65, was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on Jan. 9, hours after finishing a stand-up set in Jacksonville, Florida, as part of a nationwide tour.

A medical examiner previously determined that the “Full House” star died from head trauma, which “most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall.”

An autopsy report showed that the comedian had a fracture at the base of his skull and around his eye sockets, in addition to an abrasion on his scalp, brain bruises, and bleeding between the brain and the tissue around the brain.

Saget’s family said in a statement at the time that authorities surmised Saget “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.”

They added that drugs or alcohol did not contribute to his death.