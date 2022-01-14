Bob Saget Gets Emotional In Interview Filmed Weeks Before His Death

Bob Saget opened up about the loss of his beloved sister in one of the final interviews he gave before his death.

The interview was filmed on Dec. 6, just weeks before Saget was found dead in his hotel room on Jan. 9. CBS’ chief medical expert Dr. Jon LaPook, who interviewed Saget for the piece and called him a close friend, said he wrote up the interview “through tears.”

In the poignant “CBS Mornings” clip, which aired on Friday, Saget talks about losing his sister three decades ago to scleroderma, an autoimmune disorder that causes skin and connective tissue to harden and tighten, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“I can’t get the images of the end of her life out of my head ― ever,” Saget said, as he described the process his sister went through to find the correct diagnosis for the disease.

“We were all in the room when she let out her last breath,” he said. “I don’t know how to explain it, but it felt like — I mean, I’m gonna go all woo woo here — but it felt like the soul going past us. Literally, I felt my hair kind of move.”

“You know, and being an actor, that’s a very important thing if your hair gets out of place,” Saget deadpanned as he was clearly getting emotional.

Saget said fighting the disease is something he wanted to do for the rest of his life, adding, “I’ll do it when I’m gone.” pic.twitter.com/JglI1cgB4u — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 14, 2022

“Humor is the only way my family survived,” Saget said as his voice slightly broke. “It is so healthy to laugh. And I’m out there doing it and I know it’s healing for people.”

Saget raised over $26 million dollars for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, and listed off the many celebrities who had helped him with his cause.

“I can’t watch what happened to my sister happen to more people,” Saget said, through tears. “If I can do anything ― and raising awareness is one of the things that gets you there. And for me, it’s an homage to her. And somehow telling her that her life had a real purpose.”

“My sister should not be dead. And that’s one of the things that has kept me doing this [and] will keep me doing this until I’m gone. I’ll do it when I’m gone,” he said.

After the clip aired on “CBS Mornings,” both LaPook and co-host Gayle King noted the poignancy of Saget’s last line, “I’ll do it when I’m gone.”

The “Full House” star was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday in Orlando, Florida, just hours after performing a show as part of his nationwide standup tour “I Don’t Do Negative.” The tour was set to go through June 2022. No immediate cause of death is known, and foul play or drug use isn’t suspected.

In Saget’s last tweet, he spoke about how much he loved his last show.

“I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight,” he tweeted, alongside a selfie. “I’m happily addicted again to this shit.”