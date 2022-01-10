'Full House' Star Bob Saget Dead At 65

Bob Saget, popular comedian and actor, has died at the age of 65.

Saget, most famous for his starring role as “Danny Tanner” in long-running hit TV series “Full House,” was found dead in a room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“Deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene,” said a statement.

No cause of death was immediately available. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use.

Saget had kicked off a nationwide stand-up tour “I Don’t Do Negative” in September that was scheduled to run through June of 2022. He was in the middle of Florida performances, and appeared to be thrilled with the work.

He performed in Jacksonville at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Saturday night.

“Loved tonight’s show,” he tweeted just after midnight on Sunday. “I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit.”

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

He posted a similar message on Instagram, hailing the “nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened [the previous] night in Orlando ... at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences,” he added.

“I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26,” Saget wrote. “I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it.”

Saget said he would be back on stage in two weeks.

“Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot,” he wrote. “And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this shit. Peace out.”

Saget played the beloved widowed dad on ABC’s “Full House” from 1987 to 1995 and was the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997. He had a reputation as a kick-ass comedian and nice guy.

Tributes were pouring in for him.

“Full House” co-star John Stamos tweeted he was in “complete and utter shock.”

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart hailed Saget as “just the funniest and nicest.”

Bob Saget…

Just the funniest and nicest… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

“You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated,” tweeted comedian Kathy Griffin.

Seeing this tweet from B.J. six days ago and I agree. You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated. 💔💔💔 https://t.co/QgiYCW5H92 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 10, 2022

“Still in shock,” tweeted “Saturday Night Live” alum Gilbert Gottfried. “I just spoke wit Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh.”

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

“I’ll miss Bob Saget so much,” tweet stand-up comic Nikki Glasser. “He was as kind as he was funny.”