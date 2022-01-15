Happier times: Bob Saget and John Stamos arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mother's Day" in 2016. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/via AP

Legendary comedian and beloved “Full House” TV dad Bob Saget was laid to rest in the Hollywood Hills on Friday, and longtime friend John Stamos called it the “hardest day of my life.”

Saget was found dead in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room last Saturday after a stand-up comedy performance at a concert hall outside Jacksonville. He was 65. Autopsy results are pending, but officials believe he died in his sleep of natural causes.

Advertisement

TMZ was told the ceremony would be “small,” about 50 people, but about 300 turned up.

After Stamos’ tweet about the painful day, Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, responded: “I love you, brother.”

Advertisement

Saget is also survived by his three daughters, Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, ⁰courage to change the things I can, ⁰and wisdom to know the difference. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 14, 2022