Bob Saget and John Stamos, longtime “Full House” co-stars and friends of Lori Loughlin, have responded to her alleged involvement in a college admissions scheme in which dozens of parents are accused of paying up to $6 billion in bribes to ensure that their children were accepted to elite schools.

On Thursday, Saget and Stamos were approached by TMZ upon leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles.

“You know, I usually don’t do interviews on the street, but, uh, you know, you love who you love in your life,” said Saget.

“I just love who I love,” he continued. “Candace [Cameron Bure] said it really good at the Kids’ Choice Awards — you love who you love. ... I’m on the team of people that I love. Life’s complicated. I don’t like talking about it.”

Saget refused to tell TMZ if he thought Loughlin should do jail time.