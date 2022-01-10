Entertainment

Bob Saget’s Sudden Death Leaves John Stamos ‘Gutted’; Entertainers Pay Tribute

Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and others honored the actor and comic, who died on Sunday at the age of 65.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

The sudden death of actor Bob Saget on Sunday at the age of 65 left fans and entertainers alike stunned.

Those who worked with Saget recalled both his humor and his warmth, including “Full House” and “Fuller House” costars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Dave Coulier:

On TV, Saget had a largely wholesome image as family patriarch Danny Tanner on “Full House” and “Fuller House,” and as the first host of the long-running “America’s Funniest Home Videos” franchise.

But there was also another side to his comedy, as Saget was known for a hilariously raunchy standup routine.

He was on tour with that act when he was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Sunday.

Entertainers shared their thoughts and memories:

