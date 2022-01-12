Bob Saget's Video To Josh Gad's Kids During Pandemic Ensures He's Going To Heaven

“Frozen” actor Josh Gad added a touching entry to Bob Saget’s do-good canon following the comedian’s abrupt death. (Watch the video below.)

Co-stars and other entertainers have hailed Saget as a kind and generous person after the “Full House” star was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room on Sunday.

But Gad’s Instagram post on Monday may have topped all the tributes. The “Murder on the Orient Express” star explained in the caption that he told Saget a year ago that “Full House” was his daughters’ favorite show and that it gave them comfort during the “darkness” of the pandemic.

“Within minutes I received this video,” Gad said. “I truly hope it brings you the same smile & joy it brought our family. Hard to watch through tears, but this was the essence of the selfless, genuine, beautiful, loving soul that was Bob Saget.”