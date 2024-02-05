Kelly Rizzo has found love again.
The wife of the late comedian Bob Saget revealed on Sunday that she is dating “Clueless” actor Breckin Meyer, two years after the death of her husband.
“It took a while to get to the point where I’m like, ‘OK, I think he’d be happy with it,’” Rizzo told E! News at a Grammys viewing party.
She added that it was also “wonderful” to get approval of sorts from Saget’s three daughters to start her next chapter.
“It just meant so much to have their blessing,” Rizzo explained. “They’re just angels. And to have them support is so meaningful.”
The entertainer previously revealed that while moving on isn’t necessarily something “you need permission for,” she found that it “meant everything” to have the support of Saget’s family.
“I’d love to think that Bob would want me to be happy too, but to hear it from them is just a totally different level,” Rizzo told Fox News Digital in December. “And it meant the world just to hear, ‘Hey, we trust you. We love you. We know you’re going to do what’s right, and we want you to be happy.’”
Saget and Rizzo began dating in 2015 and tied the knot in 2018. The late comedian is survived by his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shares with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.
Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, in January 2022, just after performing stand-up on his new comedy tour. Saget’s family said that he died of an accidental head injury, and that no drugs or alcohol were found in his system at the time.