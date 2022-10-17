Kelly Rizzo Honors Late Husband Bob Saget With Touching Tattoo

Kelly Rizzo honored her late husband, comedian Bob Saget, with a tattoo tribute to one of his favorite things: a martini.

“My tattoo for Bob,” Rizzo captioned a black-and-white photo of the ink she reshared on her Instagram story Sunday. The photo was originally shared by the tattoo’s artist, Rick Coury.

“He loved his martinis so much,” Rizzo added of Saget.

The entertainer previously noted the “Full House” star’s love of the classic cocktail in a post on what would have been Saget’s 66th birthday in May.

“Honey, everyone loves you so damn much,” Rizzo wrote at the time. “You are one of a kind and you certainly made my world go ’round. I love you more than anything and miss you every minute.”

“Your girls and I will hold on tight to each other today,” she added. “And I know you’d want me to get a martini tonight, so I’ll oblige. Happy birthday, honey.”

Saget and Rizzo began dating in 2015 and tied the knot three years later. He is survived by his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shares with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Aubrey Saget, Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo and Lara Saget attends the 30th annual Scleroderma Benefit on June 16, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. Leon Bennett via Getty Images

Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9, just after performing a standup set as part of his new comedy tour.