Bob Saget 'Loved With Everything He Had,' Daughter Says

Lara Saget said her late father, comedian Bob Saget, “loved with everything he had” in a beautiful tribute she shared Thursday.

“To anyone afraid to love, Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts. My dad loved with everything he had,” Lara wrote on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white photo of her with her father when she was younger.

“He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body,” she said. “Instead of being scared, he loved more.”

“I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love,” Lara added.

“Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest.”

Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, wrote “I love you forever, Lara,” on the post.

Actor Danny Burstein added: “Your dad WAS love. The very definition of love. I feel so lucky to have felt that love.The first thing we always did was catch up on how our kids were doing because we knew that’s where our hearts were. I’ll miss Bob forever.”

Saget, 65, was found dead in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room hours after performing a stand-up show in Jacksonville on his nationwide comedy tour. His cause of death hasn’t been revealed.

The “Full House” star is survived by Rizzo and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, who he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Aubrey shared the last text she received from her father in a message posted to Instagram the day after his death. “Thank u. Love u. Showtime!” it said.

