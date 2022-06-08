Bob Saget Shared Haunting Thoughts On Mortality Months Before Untimely Death

Bob Saget discussed his thoughts on mortality and how losing family “changed” him less than a year before his death, according to a newly released interview.

Saget, who spoke with “Til This Day” podcast host Radio Rahim in May 2021, gave an overview of his experiences with death, including losses he recalled from his childhood, People reported.

The interview was released on Tuesday, five months after Saget’s death on Jan. 9.

“I guess therapy, having three kids, watching people pass away in the past few years, mortality, all that stuff has fortunately changed me,” Saget told Radio Rahim.

“My kids tell me, ‘Dad, you’re different. It’s so nice to watch you grow.’”

Saget, in the interview, also touched on helping his father prepare a speech for a family funeral.

“You talk present day on people when they’re gone,” Saget said.

“He gave the best speech ... he wrote it, but I just moved things around like you do for people, especially when they’re grieving. And his ending was something like, ‘I’ll see you in 30 years, Joe.’ And it’s good to close with something sweet that makes people feel the love.”

Saget recalled deaths in his childhood when he was as young as 9, according to People, as well as dealing with the deaths of both of his sisters.

“There’s so much pain, and my parents couldn’t deal with it,” he continued. “And every time they finally started to try to regroup, something else terrible happened. And then one of my sisters [Gay] got this disease scleroderma in 1994.”

In a “CBS Mornings” interview last year, he also talked about Gay’s death from the autoimmune disorder and said that humor was the “only way” his family survived.

He died on the same day as his late sister’s 75th birthday, People reported.

The comedian would become involved with the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a nonprofit for research, as a board member. He called it part of his “life’s work.” He told Radio Rahim his sister inspired the ABC movie “For Hope,” in which Dana Delany played a woman with scleroderma.