Bob Saget’s Widow, Kelly Rizzo, Hits Back After Being Shamed For Dating

Kelly Rizzo is dating again — and won’t be shamed for being happy.
The widow of late comedian Bob Saget is pushing back after facing criticism online for dating someone new. Saget died in January 2022 from an accidental head injury, and in February, Rizzo revealed she was seeing “Clueless” actor Breckin Meyer. She recently took to TikTok with a message about her personal life.
“I’m gonna start by saying unless you are a widow or widower, you truly have absolutely no place and no right to comment on this because you do not know what it’s like,” she said in the nearly five-minute-long video published Monday.
“You just don’t understand the incredibly complex, and difficult, and dynamic thoughts and feelings that come up during this entire process,” Rizzo continued. “At some point, when it crosses your mind to even think about starting to date again, just having those thoughts, you feel guilty.”
Rizzo revealed last month that she got dating approval from Saget’s three adult daughters and that, while it’s not something “you need permission for,” she told E! News it “meant everything.” On Monday, she mostly decried strangers scolding her for moving on “so fast.”
Rizzo explained that it was “well after a year” that she even considered dating, and it took 18 months before she did. The “Comfort Food” podcast host added, “Sometimes men move on a couple of months after their spouse passes away, and sometimes people never do.”
She continued, “And the point is: Is that whatever feels right to you because you know how important your loved one was in your life, and as long as you’re honoring that and honoring them, and being true to your feelings and you know that you’re also having the love and support from your spouse’s loved ones and friends. Then you can’t be doing it wrong.”
Rizzo first met Saget in 2015 after he invited her to one of his stand-up shows. Three years later, they married on Shutters Beach in Santa Monica, California. Saget was found dead in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida, in January 2022.
It was later determined he died in his sleep from an accidental injury to his head.
Rizzo admitted in another TikTok video Monday that she was initially quite “concerned” about how to move forward with her life, “and find someone who really appreciates” what she went through, but that two years later, she’s “very fortunate” that she did.