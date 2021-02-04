Newsmax Host Is Now Sorry For Walking Out On 'Important Guest' Mike Lindell

Newsmax host Bob Sellers pulled a stunning about-face Wednesday after walking out on conspiracy-spewing Mike Lindell during an interview. The anchor apologized for the dramatic exit and called the Trump-supporting MyPillow CEO a “friend of the network” and “an important guest.” (See the video below.)

In a shocking viral moment earlier this week, Sellers attempted to silence Lindell as the bedding mogul ranted about what even the far-right network host called unsubstantiated election fraud claims. When that didn’t work, Sellers walked off the set, leaving colleague Heather Childers to finish the chat.

Newsmax remains firmly in the camp of ex-President Donald Trump, but has eased away from some of the lies asserted by Trump and his allies. That includes Lindell’s falsehoods about rigged Dominion Voting Systems machines. The company has threatened legal action against Newsmax, prompting the network to stop repeating the voting machine claim and to police its guests’ comments. (Dominion also has sent a cease-and-desist warning to Lindell, but it hasn’t stopped him.)

Sellers, however, walked back his forceful gesture in what looks like a brazen suck-up to the MAGA crowd.

“If you watched ‘American Agenda’ yesterday, you may have seen something out of the ordinary happen during an interview with Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow,” Sellers said in the clip below. “Mike is a friend of this network, and we were supposed to discuss Twitter’s decision to ban him and the impacts of cancel culture on his business.”

“But there was some confusion and Mike thought that we were to talk about vote fraud in the recent election. It’s a topic we have covered extensively on Newsmax,” Sellers continued. “I was frustrated that we couldn’t focus on the current, very pressing issue of free speech and cancel culture and, in hindsight, there is no question that I could have handled the end of the interview differently.

“At Newsmax, we seek out all points of view. Mike was back on Newsmax last night with Rob Schmidt on his show to continue the conversation about cancel culture and the censorship by social media. Mike also made clear he thinks Newsmax is ‘great’ — his words — and I can tell you he will continue to be an important guest on Newsmax. I think you’ll enjoy what Mike had to say last night, so here it is.”

Lindell was sure to mention his MyPillow promo deal with Newsmax in the interview with Schmidt.

MOMENTS AGO: Bob Sellers addresses Newsmax viewers about the on-air situation with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/nyoVkLBTyA — Newsmax (@newsmax) February 3, 2021