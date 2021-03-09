On “The Late Show” Monday, an animated Queen Elizabeth sought help from the British TV children’s character Bob the Builder after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry slammed the royal family in an interview. (Watch the video below.)
Industrious Bob seemed like a solid choice. His catchphrase: “Can we fix it?” To which his worker pals respond: “Yes we can!”
But when the queen asked Bob if he could fix the British monarchy, the cartoon contractor and his crew couldn’t muster their usual enthusiasm.
Undeterred, Her Majesty came up with a sketchy solution.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter