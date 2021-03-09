ENTERTAINMENT

Even Bob The Builder Can't Fix Royal Family Woes For The Queen On 'The Late Show'

The British TV children's character struggles to summon his can-do spirit after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's damning interview.

On “The Late Show” Monday, an animated Queen Elizabeth sought help from the British TV children’s character Bob the Builder after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry slammed the royal family in an interview. (Watch the video below.)

Industrious Bob seemed like a solid choice. His catchphrase: “Can we fix it?” To which his worker pals respond: “Yes we can!”

But when the queen asked Bob if he could fix the British monarchy, the cartoon contractor and his crew couldn’t muster their usual enthusiasm.

Undeterred, Her Majesty came up with a sketchy solution.

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
