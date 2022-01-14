Ironically, following trends is what inspired Bob to start making her own clothes, in her own style ― something that’s helped her stand out and succeed through her career.

“I got into this one model where it was cool to like, bleach your pants, like customizing your own pants,” Bob said. “It was the first time that it didn’t have to be a label. An old pair of knockoff jeans or cheap jeans or Walmart jeans —you could tie them up and spray paint them, and do all these things to customize your clothes.”

Throughout her career, Bob’s sewing talents and strong creative eye have continued to flourish. In 2016, her ability to make show-stopping outfits helped Bob win Season 8 of “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” (beating Drag Race fan faves and otherwise iconic queens Kim Chi and Naomi Smalls). In 2020, Bob premiered in HBO’s first unscripted show, “We’re Here,” with fellow queens Eureka O’Hara and Shangela, putting on one-night only drag shows across small towns in the U.S. And now, in 2022, Bob is about to launch her own clothing line.

“It’s called House of Bob. We’re gonna drop it in the next couple of months,” she said. “It is size-inclusive, gender nonconforming, it is very comfortable and I’m excited for you all to see it. I get to make clothes that I know I’d wear. I have an out-of-drag aesthetic that I really have a lot of fun playing with.”