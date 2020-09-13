Bob Woodward Reveals Why He Concluded Trump Is The 'Wrong Man For The Job'

PELLEY: It might disappoint some of your fans that you reach an editorial conclusion at the end of this book, something that reporters are not supposed to do.

WOODWARD: Yes. I say the president is the wrong man for the job.

PELLEY: But, you’re known as the reporter who doesn’t put his thumb on the scale. And yet, at the end of this book, you do just that.

WOODWARD: It’s a conclusion based on evidence, overwhelming evidence, that he could not rise to the occasion with the virus and tell the truth. And one of the things that President Trump told me, “In the presidency, there’s always dynamite behind the door.” The real dynamite is President Trump. He is the dynamite.