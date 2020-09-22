Bob Woodward Predicts How Historians Will Look Back On The Trump Era

Journalist Bob Woodward said Tuesday that he believes future historians will be scratching their heads over what happened to America during President Donald Trump’s time in office.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter was interviewed at the Citizen by CNN conference by the network’s president, Jeff Zucker, as part of his ongoing media blitz to promote his new book about Trump, “Rage.” The president admitted in taped interviews for the book that he was well aware of the deadly nature of the coronavirus in February, yet he continued to mislead the public that it would magically disappear.

Tuesday’s interview took place on a day when the U.S. passed the tragic milestone of 200,000 COVID-19 deaths.

The veteran journalist, whose reporting with Carl Bernstein on the Watergate scandal led to the 1974 resignation of President Richard Nixon, said he’d never seen anything akin to Trump’s administration in his coverage of nine presidents.

“This impulse decision-making, I’ve never seen anything like it in the presidency or any other institution, where it’s this one-man band, and he’s going to say and do exactly what he wants, often giving no warning to his closest aides,” he said, according to CNN.

Despite granting him 19 interviews, Trump has trashed Woodward since the release of unflattering details from the book. Woodward concluded at the end of the book, based on interviews with senior government officials and Trump himself, that Trump was the wrong man for the presidency.

He said Tuesday that Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic was a “monumental failure,” Mediaite reported.

“The historians, I know, are going to be writing about this for decades,” he said. “And they’re going to say, what the F happened to America in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020?”