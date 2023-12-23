Bobbie Jean Carter Dies At 41, A Year After Brother Aaron Carter's Death: Report

Bobbie Jean Carter, the older sister of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and late pop singer Aaron Carter, has reportedly died at the age of 41.
Her mother, Jane Carter, told TMZ that she was “in shock” after learning of her daughter’s “sudden death.” People magazine confirmed the news, citing “multiple sources.”
The mother said she would release a “fuller statement” at a later time. Bobbie Jean is the third of her children to predecease her.
“I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” she said.
Aaron Carter died in November of last year at the age of 34. He drowned in the bathtub after becoming incapacitated due to a combination of inhaling compressed gas and taking alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax.
Aaron and Bobbie Jean’s sister, Leslie Carter, died of an overdose in 2012 when she was 25.
Bobbie Jean Carter, nicknamed BJ, appeared alongside her siblings in the 2006 reality show “House of Carters.” She also worked as a makeup artist and stylist for Aaron Carter when the “I Want Candy” singer was touring in the early 2000s, per TMZ.
Along with her mother and brother Nick, Bobbie Jean is survived by her sister Angel Carter, 36, and daughter Bella, 8.