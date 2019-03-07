'Queer Eye' Star Bobby Berk Blasts Meghan McCain's 'Blatant Lies' On Green New Deal

“Queer Eye” star Bobby Berk and Meghan McCain exchanged barbs on Twitter this week with regard to comments McCain made about the Green New Deal, the progressive environmental proposal that’s sparked the ire of many Republicans.
On Monday afternoon, Berk called McCain “everything wrong with journalism,” and suggested she leave her co-hosting gig on ABC’s “The View” and take her “lies” to Fox News.
Just minutes later, Berk tweeted a clip of McCain’s arguments against the Green New Deal during Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s Monday appearance on “The View.”
The Green New Deal “would cost $93 trillion or, to every person in this room, $600,000 for each of your households,” McCain said on the show. “When I hear that an average American is going to have to spend $600,000 for a Green New Deal, you can understand how people like me don’t think that’s logical.”
“We’re talking about $51 trillion, the elimination of planes, the elimination of cows, a railway, no planes,” she continued. “I guess nobody can go to Hawaii anymore.”
Inslee, who last week launched a 2020 presidential campaign, dismissed McCain’s claims during his appearance on “The View.”
“That is not what’s proposed in the Green New Deal,” he said.
By Wednesday, McCain responded to Berk’s tweet, clarifying that she was “a conservative political commentator” and “NOT a journalist.”
Just minutes later, Berk fired back, calling McCain’s statements “blatant lies” and arguing that she was simply “repeating [President Donald Trump’s] lies.”
Evidently, that remark was the final straw for McCain, who vowed to stop tuning in to watch “Queer Eye” following the exchange.
Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) unveiled the Green New Deal resolution last month. The six-page proposal outlines plans to cut global greenhouse gas emissions 40 to 60 percent from 2010 levels by 2030 and to reduce human-caused greenhouse gases to net zero by 2050.
In addition to Inslee, the plan has received an enthusiastic response from the burgeoning field of Democratic presidential hopefuls, including Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.Y.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).
The president, however, blasted the deal as a “high school term paper that got a low mark.”
The resolution, he added, would result in the shutdown of “American energy” as well as a “little thing called air travel.”