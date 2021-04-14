Bobby Brown Believes Nick Gordon 'Definitely' Had Role In Whitney Houston's Death

Singer Bobby Brown is opening up about the loss of his ex-wife Whitney Houston and children, Bobbi Kristina Brown and Bobby Brown Jr., saying in an interview that he believes Bobbi Kristina’s boyfriend Nick Gordon “definitely” provided the drugs that ultimately killed Houston.

In an episode of “Red Table Talk” published on Facebook this week, Brown was asked point-blank if he believes there was “foul play” involved in Houston’s death. In February 2012, Houston, 48, was found dead in a bathtub in the Beverly Hills Hilton hotel. Her death was found to be an accident.

Houston’s daughter with Brown, Bobbi Kristina, was also found in a bathtub in January 2015 ― “tragic circumstances that eerily mirrored her mother’s death,” as “Red Table Talk” host Jada Pinkett Smith put it. She died after several months in a coma, at the age of 22.

On “Red Table Talk,” Brown said he believes that Bobbi Kristina’s former boyfriend Nick Gordon, who was found liable for her death in a civil case, had a role to play in Houston’s death as well. Gordon died in 2020 from a heroin overdose, at age 30.

“He was the only one there with both situations, with my ex-wife and with my daughter, and they both died the same way,” Brown told Pinkett Smith and her co-hosts, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith.

Smith went on to ask Brown candidly if he believes Gordon “killed Whitney.”

“I believe so,” Brown said.

Asked to elaborate, Brown said he believes Gordon provided both Houston and Bobbi Kristina with drugs that led to their deaths.

“This is my opinion of who I think this young man was,” he said. “Being around my daughter and being around my ex-wife, I think he was more so a provider of, you know, party favors.”

Brown said he’d been planning to confront Gordon about his theories, but “never got a chance to.”

The 52-year-old also said he didn’t know about Gordon’s alleged physical abuse of Bobbi Kristina until after she died, which he says was “the hard part.”

“I didn’t see it and she didn’t tell me about it,” Brown said, adding that he and his daughter didn’t spend as much time together after Houston’s death as maybe they should have.

Brown said his daughter was supposed to visit him two days after she was found in the bathtub. “If I could just get those two days back, she’d still be here, because I would have found out what was going on to do something about it,” he said.

He also emphasized that domestic violence is still a “hush-hush thing,” and that “people need to start speaking up if they see someone in a situation like that.”

“Help them,” he said. “All it takes is one phone call.”

Brown’s son Bobby Jr. was found dead at his home in November at the age of 28.

You can watch the entire interview above.