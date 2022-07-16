Race Car Driver Bobby East Dies At 37 After Stabbing At Gas Station

Former race car driver Bobby East has died at the age of 37 after being stabbed at a gas station in Westminster, California.

The United States Auto Club announced his death on Friday, calling him “one of the most prolific drivers of his era” and noting that he was a “three-time USAC National Champion driver.”

Bobby East in 2006. Rusty Jarrett via Getty Images

He was fatally stabbed on Wednesday after a confrontation with another man when East was filling up his own vehicle with gas, according to Deadline.

Westminster Police said in a press release on Thursday they were searching for suspect Trent William Millsap. On Saturday, a second press release stated that there was “officer involved shooting” after police received information about Millsap’s whereabouts. It was not immediately clear whether Millsap was shot or arrested and the police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from HuffPost.

East, the son of USAC Hall of Fame car builder Bob East, “captured 56 career USAC-sanctioned feature victories, 48 of them in national divisions,” the USAC said. He also competed in 42 NASCAR national touring series races between 2005 and 2008, according to racing news site Frontstretch.