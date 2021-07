Bobby Finke entered the Tokyo Olympics with the 12th fastest qualifying time in the 800-meter freestyle. He left the water Thursday as a gold medalist.

Finke’s furious surge from fourth place to victory in the last 50 meters caught the attention of fans on Twitter.

Watch him churn:

I FINKE. I CAN. @Robert_Finke takes GOLD in the first ever Olympic men's 800M freestyle in a THRILLER!



And check out the fun reactions to his upset victory.

Bobby Finke went from HERE at the turn to win GOLD in the men's 800m freestyle pic.twitter.com/qJ37Glc3q7 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 29, 2021

Bobby Finke's last 50 was a 26.39 🥶 https://t.co/HqUR1WQQg8 — Kyle Sockwell (@kylesockwell) July 29, 2021

Me watching Bobby Finke on the last lap #Olympics pic.twitter.com/uK8ENdxmH9 — Mr. Solo Dolo (@Roderick4392) July 29, 2021

Bobby Finke to all the other swimmers on those last 50 meters pic.twitter.com/7JmRJYXvaF — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) July 29, 2021

Bobby Finke to the field the last 50 #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/W3OseZqsZh — Canaan Campbell (@canaancampbell) July 29, 2021