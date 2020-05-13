WEIRD NEWS

Will He Make It? Athletic Bobcat Attempts An Olympic-Worthy Leap Over Water

A rare daytime sighting of the elusive nocturnal feline doesn't disappoint.

The Olympics might be on hold, but one Louisiana bobcat didn’t get the message. 

Recent footage shows the bobcat crossing a weir, reaching a gap and then leaping across: 

YouTuber Louisiana KingDY said the video was recorded in April at Pecan Island, a marshy area located roughly midway between New Orleans and Port Arthur, Texas.

There are about 66,000 bobcats in Louisiana, according to a 2010 survey, and the population is increasing in the state.

According to National Geographic, bobcats are typically reclusive and nocturnal, making this daytime footage a rare treat for wildlife viewers.  

 

