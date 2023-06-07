'Bob's Burgers' Actor Jay Johnston Arrested For Alleged Participation In Jan. 6 Riot

Jay Johnston, an actor known for “Mr. Show,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Arrested Development,” was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a signed arrest warrant.

He was slapped with four charges, including entering a restricted building and civil disorder.

Johnston was suspected for over two years to have participated in the riot. Social media users almost immediately pointed out his resemblance to an individual in the FBI’s “photo 247” in the weeks following the attack.

Advertisement

The Daily Beast reported in December 2021 that Johnston had said he was at the Jan. 6 protest, citing two sources on the set of a film Johnston was working on. The Beast also reported that Johnston had been banned from “Bob’s Burgers,” where he’d voiced the titular character’s chief business rival, Jimmy Pesto Sr.

The #FBI is still seeking information on people who took part in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you know this individual, visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Refer to photo 247 in your tip. pic.twitter.com/CetMHzU190 — FBI (@FBI) March 4, 2021

Prosecutors filed paperwork to bring Johnston into custody Monday. It was unsealed by a judge following his arrest.

Investigators say Johnston pushed against police with a stolen police shield at a tunneled entrance to the Capitol and provided aid to other rioters, helping to rinse out their eyes with bottled water. Other rioters were found to have brought bear spray and other chemical irritants with them, which they deployed against police officers.

Advertisement

The actor was allegedly part of a “shield wall” of protesters who used the plastic implements to heave themselves against defending law enforcement in the tunnel.