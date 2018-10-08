Olympic gold medalist skier Bode Miller and wife Morgan welcomed a baby boy on Friday, months after their 19-month-old daughter Emeline accidentally drowned, People reported.

The baby was born at home in a “birth pool,” the delivering midwife told “Today,” which shared a picture of the newborn.

A little light in the darkness for Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan. The couple welcomed a baby boy into their family four months after losing their beloved 19-month-old daughter in a tragic accidental drowning. pic.twitter.com/jvuNZlDgQu — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 8, 2018

“An overwhelming feeling of joy started to fill a valley of deep grief and sadness. ... Morgan’s fingers grasped onto their son, who filled such empty arms,” midwife Lindsey Meehleis said, per “Today.”

The baby is the pair’s third child together. Miller also has two children from a previous relationship.

The Millers announced the pregnancy on Instagram in April, just months before Emeline slipped through a back door and fell into a neighbor’s pool. She died the next day.

Morgan, a professional beach volleyball player, said in July she wrestled with the prospect of giving birth after such a tragedy.

“Besides the fact of never being able to see my daughter again, it was, every time, how am I supposed to bring a new baby into this world without — with just losing my baby?” she said.