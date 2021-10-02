Miya Marcano: Sheriff Says Body Found Believed To Be Of Missing Florida Student

A body believed to be that of missing Florida college student Miya Marcano has been found, authorities said Saturday.

Marcano, 19, was last seen on Sept. 24 after she disappeared from the Arden Villas Luxury Apartments in Orlando. During a search of an apartment complex in Orange County on Saturday, police found a body in a wooded area nearby “that we believe to be that of Miya Marcano,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a press conference.

“Although we are very certain of the identity, the positive identification will have to come from the medical examiner’s office,” Mina added. “At this time we cannot identify a cause of death.”

Earlier this week, the FBI joined the search for Marcano, and authorities found a person of interest in the case, 27-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero. Caballero, a maintenance worker in Marcano’s apartment building, had been “repeatedly rebuffed” by the woman after he continuously bothered her, police said.

Caballero, who police said had a master key to Marcano’s apartment, was found dead on Monday in an apparent suicide.