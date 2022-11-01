“I am in love with this product! It completely got rid of my KP bumps after a single use. I use this once a week and I love how smooth it makes my skin feel and that it doesn’t dry out my skin when I use it. It also helps me get the closest shave of my life! No more shaving cream needed!” — BeautyGuru

“This smells so amazing and feels great. I wish they had the remaining products on the shelf. I got the last one left. The smell is divine! I have sensitive skin and there was no irritation at all.” — V

“I use TPH hair products and love them. When I heard she had expanded to body care, I was excited to try them. As usual, she didn’t disappoint. This Scrub feels good on skin, has a fresh and not over powering scent. I bought her whole body care line!” — Marcela