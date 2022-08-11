Shopping

Body Foundations For Covering Tattoos and Weird Tan Lines

Makeup experts recommend using foundations made just for the body to quickly correct and conceal anything you might want to hide.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Make the skin on your body look as perfected as the skin on your face with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Body-Coverage-Perfector-Fair-Radiance/dp/B07CT1J5BN?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62f15a5ae4b0ecfe3f72f5f6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="natural-finish body perfector" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62f15a5ae4b0ecfe3f72f5f6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Body-Coverage-Perfector-Fair-Radiance/dp/B07CT1J5BN?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62f15a5ae4b0ecfe3f72f5f6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">natural-finish body perfector</a>, Fenty Beauty's <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/bodymakeup-TessaFlores-081122" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-internal-link" data-vars-item-name="luminizing skin tint" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62f15a5ae4b0ecfe3f72f5f6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.huffpost.com/bodymakeup-TessaFlores-081122" data-vars-target-content-type="feed" data-vars-type="web_internal_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">luminizing skin tint</a> and an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Dermablend-Body-Makeup-Foundation-Ivory/dp/B06XNQMN8N?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62f15a5ae4b0ecfe3f72f5f6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="SPF-infused body foundation" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62f15a5ae4b0ecfe3f72f5f6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Dermablend-Body-Makeup-Foundation-Ivory/dp/B06XNQMN8N?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62f15a5ae4b0ecfe3f72f5f6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">SPF-infused body foundation</a>.
Amazon, Sephora
Make the skin on your body look as perfected as the skin on your face with this natural-finish body perfector, Fenty Beauty's luminizing skin tint and an SPF-infused body foundation.

It’s that time of year when you may have been experimenting with some self-tanner that turned out a little streaky. Or maybe you stayed in the sun for too long and now those awkward tan lines are all you can focus on.

Body makeup can be the quick fix you need to even out skin tone and conceal imperfections like stretch marks, spider veins or strawberry legs, celebrity makeup artist Jamie Dorman previously told HuffPost.

Body foundations, which operate much the same way as face foundations, come in different finishes and levels of coverage and tend to be more transfer-resistant than traditional formulations. Many of them are also geared toward enhancing the appearance of skin through blurring and reflective pigments, rather than outright coverage, which is perhaps one reason their shade ranges can be smaller.

Dorman recommended that before you pick up a tube of makeup, you prep your body through exfoliation to ensure an evenly textured canvas and an easier time blending.

“You might find that a chemical exfoliant is gentler than a scrub, and lotion is a good choice for dry skin. I like Paula’s Choice Skin Revealing Body Lotion 10% AHA,” Dorman said.

She also suggested using a mitt or brush of some kind, similar to what you’d use to apply a self-tanner, in order to keep the application even and prevent product from going under your fingernails. Also, when choosing your shade, stick to something that matches your tan, rather than your natural skin tone.

Bear in mind that the beauty industry has a long way to go when it comes to shade inclusion, and some of the options ahead have a limited range or are sold out in many hues.

To see Dorman’s body makeup of choice, plus other popular options on the market, scroll just a little further.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A waterproof skin perfector with natural-looking coverage
Dorman said that she liked the Westmore Beauty Body Coverage Perfector for its natural appearance and the way it sets in place for an all-day wear. It contains a combination of treated pigments and light-reflecting minerals suspended in a flexible formula that offers buildable coverage. It's available in seven shades and is waterproof, sweatproof and transfer-resistant for up to 24 hours.
$39 at Amazon
2
Amazon
An SPF-infused body foundation with buildable coverage
Dermablend's body foundation has been a trusted product for tattoo coverage and body makeup in general, and this buildable and hydrating formulation is also infused with broad spectrum SPF 25. It features high-performance pigments that are transfer and smudge-resistant and is available in 12 shades. For the most transfer-free performance possible, the brand recommends following the product’s application with its loose setting powder.
$37 at Amazon$37 at Ulta
3
Sephora
A luxury foundation with a second-skin finish
Often referred to as "makeup artist's secret weapon" Dior's Backstage flawless finish foundation for the body and face ensures customizable coverage in a fluid formula that is both sweat and water-resistant, made from skin-enhancing pigments.

This product boasts one of the most inclusive shade ranges, but are currently limited in stock. However, you might still be able to grab the one for you!
$40 at Sephora$40 at Dior
4
Amazon
A waterproof makeup lotion for legs
This highly-rated makeup lotion from Sally Hansen promises an airbrushed finish for legs that remains water- and transfer-resistant all day. The fast-drying formula is enriched with palmaria extract, an antioxidant and a humectant, and enhances the coverage of freckles, veins, stretch marks and other so-called imperfections.
$11.19 at Amazon
5
Ulta
A sheer radiant foundation for the face and body
For a more sheer, natural and glowy veil of coverage, this foundation for the face and body can be a good option. This ultra-lightweight, waterproof and instantly hydrating liquid is available in 30 shades and promises natural-looking, stay-proof coverage for up to eight hours.
$39 at Ulta$39 at MAC Cosmetics
6
Nordstrom
A hydrating and blurring body foundation
The Vita Liberata body makeup is designed to conceal imperfections and smooth skin's appearance by using blurring and light-reflecting particles. It's available in five shades and contains nourishing ingredients like shea butter and glycerin.
$31.83 at Amazon$39 at Nordstrom
7
Sephora
A blurring and luminizing skin tint
Fenty Beauty's cleverly named Body Sauce is intended to be a lightweight, skin-enhancing and subtly shimmering skin tint that conceals imperfections through the magic of blurring. It has a gel-cream texture that is buildable and blendable, and a formula that remains sweat-proof and transfer-resistant. It's available in seven shades.
$49 at Sephora$49 at Ulta$49 at Fenty Beauty
8
Ulta
Maximum-coverage foundation for the face and body
This maximum-coverage camouflage foundation for the face and body conceals most scars, tattoos and skin imperfections for up to 12 hours. It has a matte finish and a broad spectrum SPF of 15 for added protection. It's also available in five shades.
$48 at Ulta$32.25 at Dermstore$48 at Macy's
9
Colourpop
A nourishing neutral makeup for face and body
This creamy and nourishing foundation for the face and body has been infused with skin-loving ingredients like coconut water, papaya extract and vitamin E to promise comfortable and hydrating wear. It contains light-diffusing powders to deliver uniform coverage in a soft matte finish. You can get it in 12 shades.
$10.80 at Colourpop

Before You Go

Bliss Block Star daily sunscreen (SPF 30)

The Best Sunscreens With Anti-Aging Ingredients, According To A Dermatologist

Popular in the Community

shoppingBeautyMakeupTattooTanning

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

How To Cope With The Anxiety Of Pregnancy After A Loss

Food & Drink

3 Easy Ways To Make The Most Perfect, Foolproof Salmon

Style & Beauty

Skinny ’90s Eyebrows Are Back. Here’s How To Get Them Without Plucking A Hair.

Work/Life

How Serena Williams Decided To Retire Is A Lesson For All Of Us In Moving On

Travel

How Hotels Are Trying To Entice Travelers To Return

Home & Living

11 Flowers Or Plants That Are Toxic To Cats And Dogs And That You Should Get Rid Of ASAP

Parenting

Dads, Stop Giving Your Wife’s Email For Your Kid’s School And Extracurriculars

Work/Life

5 Things To Consider When Looking For A New Job

Shopping

This Amazingly Gross Foot Peel Transforms Rough And Callused Feet

Food & Drink

General Mills Is Resurrecting 4 Of Its Vintage 'Monster Cereals' This Fall

Shopping

Strippers Told Us The Best Ways To Keep Your Bikini Area Groomed

Parenting

30 Funny Tweets About The Songs Kids Make Up

Shopping

My Quest For The Perfect SPF Lip Balm

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That A Desk Treadmill Is Worth The Investment

Wellness

6 Reasons Summer Could Worsen Your Anxiety, According To Therapists

Food & Drink

The 'Missing Middle': How To Feed America's Neglected Kids At School

Home & Living

This Video Game Adaptation Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Fantasy Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

24 Comfy Shoes That Won't Give You Blisters On Your Next Trip

Food & Drink

If Spices Bother Your Stomach, Try Eating Them At This Time Of Day

Shopping

These Silk Pillow Cases Can Help Prevent Premature Aging Of The Skin

Home & Living

What To Do When You're Caught Social Media Stalking Someone

Style & Beauty

Makeup Pros Reveal How They Camouflage Bad Tan Lines On Models And Actors

Shopping

Just 31 Products That'll Be Amazing For All Of Your Travels

Shopping

Housewarming Gifts From Target To Ensure You Get Invited Back

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

Fertility Treatment Puts Many Families In Debt. Here's How To Manage It.

Food & Drink

The Best Breakfast Foods To Eat For Every Age Range

Shopping

I Tried The New Bio-Oil Lotion And It's Worth The Hype

Shopping

Where To Get The 'Floop' Earrings You've Been Seeing Everywhere

Style & Beauty

This Sleep Position Can Actually Prevent You From Getting Wrinkles

Shopping

The $3 Basic Tank From Target I Wear All Year-Round

Shopping

What Teachers Always Need For Their Classrooms (Hint: It’s Not Just School Supplies)

Food & Drink

'Cafeteria Workers Do A Lot More Than People Realize'

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You The Paravel Weekender Bag Lives Up To Its Price Tag

Relationships

7 Things Happy Couples Do Differently

Parenting

You're Trying To Give Your Kids An Amazing Childhood. How Much Will They Remember?

Shopping

Let’s Talk ‘Strawberry Legs’ And How To Get Rid Of Them

Relationships

28 Cringey Tweets About Hookups Gone Wrong

Food & Drink

FYI, There Are 3 Different Kinds Of Feta. Here's What You Should Try.