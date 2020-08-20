27 Children's Books That Foster A Healthy Body Image In Kids

These body-positive books promote self-love and confidence in young readers.

Developing a positive body image lays a strong foundation for success in kids.

While there are many things parents can do to promote self-esteem and body acceptance, one of the most powerful ways to enrich children’s minds and teach valuable lessons is through books.

With this in mind, we’ve rounded up 27 children’s books that foster a healthy sense of body image in kids.

1
"Abigail the Whale"
Owlkids Books
The titular character learns to cope with bullying and body insecurity in this empowering story. (Available here)
2
"What I Like About Me!"
Simon & Schuster
"What I Like About Me!" celebrates the beauty of being different. (Available here)
3
"I Am Enough"
HarperCollins
As the title suggests, "I Am Enough" is about loving and accepting yourself as you are. (Available here)
4
"Lovely"
Creston Books
This book introduces a variety of characters who look different and emphasizes that they're all "lovely." (Available here)
5
"A Kids Book About Body Image"
A Kids Book About
This installment in the "A Kids Book About" series tackles the way we see our bodies and how to love them. (Available here)
6
"Beautiful Girl"
Hay House
A board-certified OB-GYN wrote this book to help little girls understand their changing bodies and the beauty in all of them. (Available here)
7
"Her Body Can"
East 26th Publishing
"Her Body Can" is full of poetic statements of self-love and body acceptance. (Available here)
8
"Freckleface Strawberry"
Bloomsbury Publishing
The first installment in Julianne Moore's children's book series empowers kids to accept what makes them different. (Available here)
9
"¡Me gusta cómo soy! / I Like Myself!"
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
This bilingual book highlights the joy of loving yourself and the notion that character matters more than what's on the outside. (Available here)
10
"Shapesville"
Gurze Books
"Shapesville" is about five friends who are different shapes and sizes and encourages readers to be proud of their bodies. (Available here)
11
"Rock What Ya Got"
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
"Rock What Ya Got" is about a little girl who pledges to do just that and inspires readers to follow that mantra. (Available here)
12
"I Love My Hair"
Hachette
A young Black girl learns to embrace her hair and heritage in this uplifting book. (Available here)
13
"Stand Tall, Molly Lou Melon"
Penguin Random House
The protagonist of "Stand Tall, Molly Lou Melon" shows the power of self-confidence in the face of bullying. (Available here)
14
"Your Body Is Awesome"
Jessica Kingsley Publishers
"Your Body Is Awesome" encourages kids to appreciate their bodies for all their differences and benefits to our day-to-day lives. (Available here)
15
"Amanda's Big Dream"
Graceful Cat Press
After her skating coach makes a comment about her weight, the title character learns to deal to regain her confidence. (Available here)
16
"I Am Jazz"
Penguin Random House
Trans activist Jazz Jennings co-wrote this autobiographical picture book about embracing her true self. (Available here)
17
"Love Your Body"
Frances Lincoln Children's Books
This book highlights the fact that all bodies are different but can do so many amazing things. (Available here)
18
"Brontorina"
Penguin Random House
"Brontorina" is about a dinosaur who follows her dreams despite the obstacles her size poses and learns to love herself. (Available here)
19
"Stand Straight, Ella Kate"
Penguin Random House
Based on the true story of a woman once considered the world's tallest female, "Stand Straight, Ella Kate" shares a message of embracing differences. (Available here)
20
"The Magnificent Toby Plum"
Magnificently U
The protagonist learns to appreciate what makes him special and stops comparing himself to others. (Available here)
21
"I Like Me!"
Puffin Books
A cheerful pig who displays a powerful sense of self-esteem in this encouraging book. (Available here)
22
"Celebrate Your Body (And Its Changes, Too)"
Rockridge Press
This puberty book for girls honors the changing body and all the amazing things it can do. (Available here)
23
"The Colors of Us"
Macmillan
"The Colors of Us" pays tribute to the beautiful differences that make people unique. (Available here)
24
"I'm Gonna Like Me"
HarperCollins
Jamie Lee Curtis co-wrote this book about building confidence and embracing your unique self. (Available here)
25
"Hair Like Mine"
G Publishing
Hair love is at the forefront of this book about self-esteem. (Available here)
26
"Rot, the Cutest in the World!"
Simon & Schuster
A "mutant potato" gains the confidence to believe he's great the way he is in this cute story. (Available here)
27
"The Lovables in the Kingdom of Self-Esteem"
Publishing
"The Lovables in the Kingdom of Self-Esteem" teaches kids about self-love. (Available here)
