27 Children's Books That Foster A Healthy Body Image In Kids

Developing a positive body image lays a strong foundation for success in kids.
While there are many things parents can do to promote self-esteem and body acceptance, one of the most powerful ways to enrich children’s minds and teach valuable lessons is through books.
With this in mind, we’ve rounded up 27 children’s books that foster a healthy sense of body image in kids.
1
"Abigail the Whale"
2
"What I Like About Me!"
3
"I Am Enough"
4
"Lovely"
5
"A Kids Book About Body Image"
6
"Beautiful Girl"
7
"Her Body Can"
8
"Freckleface Strawberry"
9
"¡Me gusta cómo soy! / I Like Myself!"
10
"Shapesville"
11
"Rock What Ya Got"
12
"I Love My Hair"
13
"Stand Tall, Molly Lou Melon"
14
"Your Body Is Awesome"
15
"Amanda's Big Dream"
16
"I Am Jazz"
17
"Love Your Body"
18
"Brontorina"
19
"Stand Straight, Ella Kate"
20
"The Magnificent Toby Plum"
21
"I Like Me!"
22
"Celebrate Your Body (And Its Changes, Too)"
23
"The Colors of Us"
24
"I'm Gonna Like Me"
25
"Hair Like Mine"
26
"Rot, the Cutest in the World!"
27
"The Lovables in the Kingdom of Self-Esteem"
