Unless you live in a countryside mansion from a dreamy rom-com, you and your partner likely don’t have a giant marble bathroom with two sinks and two medicine cabinets. So in the name of saving money and space, getting into gender-neutral grooming products will let you cut down on all your body care needs.

From face washes to hair oils to restorative salt soaks, there are a ton of genderless bath and body brands ready to grace your home. Gone are the days of the bubblegum pink “girl” creams scented like migraine-inducing candy gardens, or military-esque “boy” soaps that come in ugly bottles and smell like dirt. Well, they do still exist somewhere out there. But say hello to universal user-friendly products with inviting scents and mellow packaging you’ll be happy to put on your shelf.

Every brand listed below is completely gender-neutral, meaning all face and body products can be used by anyone with a face and body. The brands’ sites don’t even have gender options; they just list the products by what they do for your body.

Even outside of a romantic-cohabitation context, gender-neutral body products are great for guest rooms, traveling, families and general usability. Having fewer, better products that everyone can use just makes life simpler. Who doesn’t want that?

To help you stay clean and calm, we’ve rounded up the best gender-neutral lines for skin and body care.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.