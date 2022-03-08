Shopping

Body wash from Maude href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=83239&afftrack=genderneutralgrooming-griffinwynne-030722-62261929e4b012a2628e3512&urllink=getmaude.com%2Fcollections%2Fbath%2Fproducts%2Fwash-no0%3Fvariant%3D32611796090959" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="ude" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62261929e4b012a2628e3512" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=83239&afftrack=genderneutralgrooming-griffinwynne-030722-62261929e4b012a2628e3512&urllink=getmaude.com%2Fcollections%2Fbath%2Fproducts%2Fwash-no0%3Fvariant%3D32611796090959" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">ude</a>,<a face wash by Ursa Major body lotion from Maapilim Everyday Oil lip balm from Malin + Goetz
Body wash from Maude, face wash by Ursa Major, body lotion from Maapilim, Everyday Oil and lip balm from Malin + Goetz.

Unless you live in a countryside mansion from a dreamy rom-com, you and your partner likely don’t have a giant marble bathroom with two sinks and two medicine cabinets. So in the name of saving money and space, getting into gender-neutral grooming products will let you cut down on all your body care needs.

From face washes to hair oils to restorative salt soaks, there are a ton of genderless bath and body brands ready to grace your home. Gone are the days of the bubblegum pink “girl” creams scented like migraine-inducing candy gardens, or military-esque “boy” soaps that come in ugly bottles and smell like dirt. Well, they do still exist somewhere out there. But say hello to universal user-friendly products with inviting scents and mellow packaging you’ll be happy to put on your shelf.

Every brand listed below is completely gender-neutral, meaning all face and body products can be used by anyone with a face and body. The brands’ sites don’t even have gender options; they just list the products by what they do for your body.

Even outside of a romantic-cohabitation context, gender-neutral body products are great for guest rooms, traveling, families and general usability. Having fewer, better products that everyone can use just makes life simpler. Who doesn’t want that?

To help you stay clean and calm, we’ve rounded up the best gender-neutral lines for skin and body care.

1
Maude
Maude for bath and shower products
Originally a sexual wellness brand, Maude has officially expanded from the bedroom into the bathroom with gender-neutral body washes, bath salts, soaks and body oils. Their super chic packaging will fit any bathroom style and their woody and citrusy scents are to die for (though they have unscented products as well). Pictured is the unscented body wash and bubble bath, $22.
Check out Maude.
2
Malin + Goetz
Malin + Goetz for face, body, hair and fragrances
Made for all genders and skin types, Malin + Goetz is a one-stop shop for all your grooming needs. With everything from bar soaps to acne treatments to styling pomade, Malin + Goetz wants to simplify your getting-ready routine with universal and user-friendly products. Pictured is the lip moisturizer, $14.
Check out Malin + Goetz.Check out Malin + Goetz on Amazon.
3
Amazon
Everyday Oil for literally everything
A holy grail everything-in-one product, Everyday Oil is a gender-neutral, all-purpose body oil for skin, hair, face and scalp. Use it to clean your face and remove makeup, to moisturize dry elbows and feet and to soften hair and beards. It's made from a mixture of botanical oils (largely jojoba) so it's not super fragrant, but they also make a specifically unscented one. Pictured is the Everyday Oil mainstay blend, $22.
Get Everyday Oil on Amazon.
4
Bathing Culture
Bathing Culture for body wash, oil and spray
Bring a retro vibe to your daily shower with Bathing Culture's earthy and colorful body washes, oils and sprays. Their soaps are biodegradable so they're great for camping and outdoor showers, and their natural body and oils and sprays are perfect for lazy groomers and skin care lovers alike. Pictured is the Mind and Body Wash, $18.
Check out Bathing Culture.
5
Maapilim
Maapilim for skin, body, hair and general grooming
Gender-neutral self-care brand Maapilim makes a wide selection of body products using natural Mediterranean oils and extracts. From deodorants to facial serums, their products are packed with natural ingredients without being too fruity or floral. Pictured is the Body Lotion, $36.
Check out Maapilim.
6
EiR NYC
EiR NYC for waterproof sunscreen and post-workout care
Made by East Coast surfers as an upgrade to drugstore sunscreens and face creams, EiR NYC is gender-neutral skin care and grooming brand for working out and staying active. They make a large selection of waterproof suncare and recovery products like muscle rubs and restorative bath soaks. Pictured is the Surf Mud body butter, $48.
Check out EiR NYC.
7
Ursa Major
Ursa Major for face, hair and body products
Launched by a couple, Ursa Major is a gender-neutral face, hair and body brand inspired by the mountains of Vermont. From woodsy shampoos to sandalwood deep moisturizers, their products work in all climates and for all partners. Pictured is the Fantastic face sash, $30.
Check out Ursa Major.
8
Amazon
Cerave for skin care, first aid and sun care
Don't discount this drugstore favorite. Cerave is a gender-neutral skin care brand that makes budget-friendly moisturizers, cleansers, serums, sunscreens and more. Because they have such a wide variety of products, you're guaranteed to find something that works for you and your boo. Pictured is the daily moisturizing lotion, $18.59.
Get CeraVe on Amazon.
9
Alder New York
Alder New York for face creams, serums and oils
Alder New York is a queer and woman-owned independent skin care brand making gender-inclusive products for all skin types. If you're looking for facial oils and cleansers to do a spa day at home, you found it. Pictured is the Hydrating Oil, $29.99.
Check out Alder New York.
10
Amazon
Cetaphil for cleansers, creams and sunscreen
Another drugstore hero, Cetaphil is a gender-neutral brand for gently deep cleaning washes and products for all skin types. From body washes to acne moisturizers, they made neutral-smelling products for everyone in the family. Pictured is the daily facial cleanser, $13.71.
Get Cetaphil on Amazon.
11
Non Gender Specific
Non Gender Specific for simplified luxury face products
As the name states, Non Gender Specific is a gender-neutral skin care brand making super user-friendly skin care products that don't demand a million steps. From face cleansers to anti-breakout masks, they make simple products for everyone. Pictured is the Everything Cream, $58.
Check out Non Gender Specific.
12
Aesop
Aesop for luxury versions of basics
Based in Melbourne, Aesop is a luxury all-gender body care line carrying everything from mouthwash to hair conditioner. With a wide selection of scents and fragrances, they're a line for skin care lovers and perfectionists. Pictured is the Redemption body scrub, $37.
Check out Aesop.
