Conspiracy theory-endorsing and frequent outrage-generating GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (Colo.) shouldn’t expect an endorsement from this PAC that seeks to elect Republican women to office anytime soon.

The pair were dismissed as “carnival barkers” by Julie Conway, executive director of the Value In Electing Women group, in an article published by Insider this week.

Greene and Boebert were the only Republican women in Congress not being supported by the group, said Conway. And they won’t receive its backing during the 2022 midterms either.

“While we rightfully celebrate the number of GOP women serving in the House, I’ve always professed quality over quantity,” said Conway, whose committee says it has raised more than $20 million for female Republican candidates since its inception in 1997.

“The work of Congress is not a joke or reality show,” she continued.

Conway said Republican women have “fought too hard for too long to be respected and taken seriously as legislators, policymakers and thought leaders.”

“We cannot let this work be erased by individuals who chose to be shameless self-promoters and carnival barkers,” she added. “I think that they would rather draw attention to themselves, and really Marjorie Taylor Greene more than Boebert, but they’re cut from the same cloth.”