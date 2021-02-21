United Airlines Grounds 24 Boeing 777s After Plane Suffers Engine Failure

United Airlines said Sunday it would immediately ground all of its Boeing 777 aircraft that have the same type of engine as the plane that was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after leaving the Denver Airport on Saturday.

Dramatic footage of United Flight 328 circulated on social media on Saturday, showing the engine of a Boeing 777-200 in flames just minutes after it took off from Denver International Airport en route to Hawaii. Pieces of the aircraft landed in at least three different areas around Broomfield, Colorado, including some close to homes.

None of the aircraft’s 229 passengers or the 10 crew on board were injured in the event and the plane safely landed back in Denver.

Another photo of debris from a home off Elmwood in @broomfield. pic.twitter.com/VXEHEMpeDD — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021

The announcement came shortly after the head of the Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday it would immediately require “stepped-up” inspections of the Boeing aircraft equipped with the Pratt & Whitney engines at the center of the emergency landing. The National Transportation Safety Board said Sunday its initial investigation showed two fan blades in the engine had fractured.

“We reviewed all available safety data following yesterday’s incident,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement. “Based on the initial information, we concluded that the inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes.”

United said safety remained its “highest priority” in a statement Sunday, adding that it had been in close contact with the FAA and federal regulators “to determine any additional steps that are needed to ensure these aircraft meet our rigorous safety standards and can return to service.”

Boeing released its own statement late Sunday, saying it recommended suspending the operation of every 777 that uses the Pratt & Whitney engines. It added 69 are currently in-service and 59 are in storage.

“Boeing supports the decision yesterday by the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau, and the FAA’s action today to suspend operations of 777 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines,” the company said in a statement. “We are working with these regulators as they take actions while these planes are on the ground and further inspections are conducted by Pratt & Whitney.”

United has 24 Boeing 777 planes that will be impacted by the grounding, and the airline is the only carrier in the U.S. with planes that use the type of engine that failed. Japan and South Korea are the only other countries that have the same type of planes, and Japan has ordered airlines that use those jets to stop flying them, according to The New York Times.