Another Boeing 737 Max Investigated After Pedals Get 'Stuck' During Landing

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating yet another Boeing aircraft, after a Feb. 6 incident in which a United Airlines plane landed with “stuck” rudder pedals.
Last month, Flight 1539 from the Bahamas, to Newark, New Jersey, “experienced ‘stuck’ rudder pedals during the landing rollout,” according to a preliminary report from NTSB. The plane, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, was still able to land safely, without injury to crew members or the 155 flyers onboard.
“The captain used the nosewheel steering tiller to keep the airplane near the runway centerline while slowing to a safe taxi speed before exiting the runway onto a high-speed turn-off,” the report read.
Following the incident, the plane was “removed from service for maintenance and troubleshooting,” the report continued. United Airlines tested the plane for issues on Feb. 9, three days after the initial incident.
“We worked closely with United Airlines to diagnose the rudder response issue observed during two 737-8 flights in early February. With coordination with United, the issue was successfully resolved with the replacement of three parts and the airplane returned to service last month,” Boeing told NBC News Thursday.
United Airlines also told the outlet Thursday that it will “continue to work with Boeing, the NTSB and the FAA on next steps for these aircraft.”
The Feb. 6 incident marked the first time this rudder issue had been reported in the Max 8, but older 737 models have also experienced it, CNN reported.
It’s the latest in a serious of troubling safety incidents for the jet manufacturer. On Jan. 5, the plug door blew out of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. As a result, the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily grounded hundreds of United and Alaska flights to inspect the planes.
Earlier this week, the FAA said it found “multiple” quality control issues with Boeing. The agency gave Boeing — as well as the company that builds the aviation company’s fuselage, Spirit AeroSystems — 90 days to come up with a plan of action to address the issues.
On Thursday, another Boeing plane, a 777-200, lost at least one tire during takeoff from San Francisco, CBS News reported. No injuries were reported.