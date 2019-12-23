Boeing CEO Ousted After 2 Fatal Crashes

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenberg was ousted Monday in the turmoil that grounded the company’s 737 Max jetliner and will be replaced by board chairman David Calhoun, the company said.
“The Board of Directors decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers and all other stakeholders,” Boeing said in a statement.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
