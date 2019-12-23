U.S. NEWS

Boeing CEO Ousted After 2 Fatal Crashes

Dennis Muilenberg was replaced after a year of controversy that included the grounding of Boeing 737 Max jets.
Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg testifies before a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on
Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg testifies before a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on "aviation safety" and the grounded 737 MAX on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenberg was ousted Monday in the turmoil that grounded the company’s 737 Max jetliner and will be replaced by board chairman David Calhoun, the company said. 

“The Board of Directors decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers and all other stakeholders,” Boeing said in a statement. 

 

