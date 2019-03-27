Urban Outfitters

If you’ve been on Instagram lately, chances are you’ve scrolled past plenty of macrame throw pillows and pampas grass on your feed. In fact, it seems like almost everyone is hopping on the bohemian home decor trend.

Whether you want to swap out your Scandinavian-style home decor or complement your existing mid-century modern furniture with a few boho accents, redecorating isn’t always easy if you’re on a budget.

The good news is that there’s a lot of bohemian-style furniture and bedding on sale — up to 50 percent off ― at Urban Outfitters on Wednesday only. You’ll find rattan coffee tables, leather floor poufs and bedding bundles that are so cozy-looking, you’d think they were actual linen sheets.

What we love most about this bohemian trend is the timeless color palette. The warm hues are neutral enough that many of the pieces can be used even when the trend fades (unlike the vibrant maximalist trend). But we have a feeling this bohemian style will stick around for a while.

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals on boho-inspired furniture and bedding from the Urban Outfitters home sale ― see below.