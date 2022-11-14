Texas Teacher Fired After Telling Students He Thinks His Race 'Is The Superior One'

A middle school teacher in Pflugerville, Texas, has been fired after a video taken in his class showed him telling students that he thinks his race “is the superior one.”

The teacher, who is white and whose name has not been made public, was employed at Bohls Middle School, but was placed on administrative leave after the video went viral.

On Monday, Douglas Killian, superintendent of the Pflugerville Independent School District, said the teacher “is no longer employed” by the district and that the district “is actively looking for a replacement,” according to Austin Fox affiliate KTBC.

A video taken by a student shows the teacher telling students that “deep down in my heart, I am ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one,” according to Austin NBC affiliate KXAN.

“I think everybody thinks that,” the teacher says in the video. “They’re just not honest about it.”

The father of one of the students shared the video on Instagram, writing: “I’m so angry I’m loss for words but I will stand up for my child and the other black and Spanish kings and queens in this video.”

In the statement announcing the teacher’s termination, Killian apologized on behalf of the district, saying that “this conversation does not align with our core beliefs and is not a reflection of our district or our culture at Bohls Middle School.” He wrote that the discussion “was inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable.”