I was recently gifted a home goods subscription box containing a product I couldn’t quite place: the Boie body scrubber. I thought it was a mousepad or some sort of waterproof coaster. Its round, flat shape and bendable, silicone-like material was a far cry from the dollar-store loofah my mom always puts in my holiday stocking.

Though I was initially skeptical, this bendy washer upgraded my shower experience the very first time I used it. It creates lather easily, making dreamy bubbles from an I’m-on-a-budget amount of body wash, and feels really gentle on the skin. It makes my whole body feel fresh and clean, with gentle exfoliating and really good soap distribution. After I was done, I slapped it right onto my shower wall, where it stayed, without falling, until my next shower. Best of all, it’s only $10.