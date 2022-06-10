The scrubber felt cleaner on my body than using my wash cloth and it didn’t have a weird smell like my old loofah, but was that just my own anecdotal experience? Turns out, no, it wasn’t. Boie says its flat scrubber is made from a silicone-like antimicrobial material called thermoplastic elastomer that’s hypoallergenic and BPA and latex-free.
While no shower product can be completely bacteria-free, Dr. Dustin Portela, a board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon in Boise, Idaho, said that body cleaners made from antimicrobial materials have a much lower risk of being a breeding ground for bacteria than traditional loofahs, sea sponges or washcloths.
Because of this scrubber’s compact shape, there is less surface area for bacteria to collect. Best of all, the Boie sticks to your shower wall, so it’s stored vertically and dries quicker than a loofah hanging around your tub spout or shower valve, in a darker, wetter spot of the shower, collecting little droplets of water.
“These will likely have a much longer lifespan in your bathroom, but should still be replaced, albeit less frequently,” Portela told HuffPost. The Boie website also offers subscriptions, so you can automatically reorder a fresh scrubber as often as you see fit for 18% off. The brand also has a recycling program to ensure your old scrubber is still put to good use.
Don’t just take it from us. Here are some of the 3,000 promising reviews on Boie’s website:
“I’ve had this product since October and it has done wonders to my skin and peace of mind. I always worried about the bacteria when using a basic loofah and if it really cleaned my body, but the silicone structure of this scrub allows the soap and water to be fully rinsed every single time. My favorite feature is that it sticks to my shower tile, even when it’s damp! I will be buying next October when I need to replace it.” — Erin
“Love it, just enough scrub and distributes body wash very well. I also like that it sticks to the shower wall.” — Yolanda
“It’s better than a washcloth and won’t get stinky like a loofah would eventually. Easy to use and it sticks to the shower wall when you’re done.” — Michael C.
“I wanted to use a body scrubber that was more environmentally friendly and sustainable, so I switched from a loofa to the flat body scrubber and I am impressed! I love how it easily sticks to the shower wall and suds up after rubbing on skin. Highly recommend!” — Emily W.
“The product is so good. It leaves me feeling very clean and exfoliated.” — Laura P.