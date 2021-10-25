2 Dead, 4 Injured After Gunman Opens Fire In Boise Mall

Two people were killed and four others injured after a gunman opened fire at a mall in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, police said.

Authorities said they responded to reports of shots fired at the Boise Towne Square mall just before 2 p.m. and exchanged gunfire with a suspect shortly after they arrived. The gunman injured one officer, police said, but officers were able to take the shooter into custody.

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing, but that authorities believe there is no remaining threat or danger to the community.

“I cannot stress enough how traumatic this event is for the community at large,” Lee said during a press conference. He later added: “We really cannot speak to any motivation behind it or anything else that may impact the investigation.”

Officers are continuing to secure the scene, there are multiple reports of injuries. One person is in custody. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) October 25, 2021

The mall is the city’s largest and a major shopping hub.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said the community’s safety remained a priority as officials investigated the attack.

“My heart goes out to those who sheltered in place, those who saw this crime, those who weren’t sure if they’d see a loved one again,” she said. “I am deeply, deeply sorry for the pain and trauma that you’ve experienced.”