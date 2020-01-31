Here's The New Thing To Watch On Netflix Right Now

“Part B” begins with snow falling onto the Wesleyan University campus. A sign advertising the school has a long joke that reads:

“MacArthur Fellows to the left of me, Nobel Laureates to the right, here I am, stuck in the Middletown with you.” (Wesleyan is located in Middletown, Connecticut.)

BoJack has a voiceover amid shots of students playing on campus. “What is acting?” he says. The show transitions to BoJack, struggling to get dressed in “formal” teaching clothes. “Leaving everything behind and becoming something completely new,” BoJack says. He does away with a tie.

The main voice cast includes Will Arnett, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul, Amy Sedaris and Paul F. Tompkins.