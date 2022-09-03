15 Pieces Of Bold Home Decor You Won't See In Anyone Else's Place

Popular items on this list include:
A tarot card display stand you can place front and center in your entryway — this mystical decor can let your guests know what the future has in store during their visit.
A faux zebra hide rug is sure to give your living room, bedroom, or home office a wild touch.
An iridescent mini shelf with six different levels perfect for keeping skincare and accessories on display and at the ready.
A tarot card display stand
Looking for tarot cards with a similar vibe to the ones pictured above? Grab this medieval set
! Promising review:
"Great packaging, and the product is exactly as advertised. It can hold up to three tarot/oracle cards, which is great for readings. I've been looking for a card stand that'd hold a card without covering up the images, so this stand is perfect for me.
I love the triple moon symbol!" — Esperanza L.
A faux zebra hide rug
Available in three sizes or as a mat.
Promising review:
"I love, love, love this faux zebra rug. It's perfect for a little desk area and great for under the wheels of a chair.
This is priced well and was delivered on time. It's so pretty!!" – Amazon customer
A Lego bouquet
Promising review:
"This is as good as it gets when art meets engineering. Very happy about the purchase, and the price is a steal for what you get.
Will last for many years to come, year around." — Jonas
An iridescent mini shelf with six different levels
Available in seven colors.
Promising review:
"These are in great shape and perfect as sunglasses shelves. I used a level, and they were easy to install. I highly recommend these and will probably buy more!" — Samantha G.
A geometric hippo candy dish
Available in three colors.
Promising review:
"Oh man, my husband loves this! He's really into modern-looking things. I bought this as a birthday present to go in his home office. He uses it to hold his wallet and phone when he comes in, but it could obviously hold different things or simply be decoration only. It's somehow even better in person. Well-made, doesn't feel cheap at all. I'm super satisfied.
" — Tiffanie
A DIY neon-style sign kit
Available in two sizes and in 10 colors.
Promising review:
"This wire worked perfectly. I used it to make a neon sign, and it made an AMAZING Christmas gift!! Then I ordered it in orange, and the color was bright and true to the picture. The wire is thin and flexible and very easy to bend (without breaking), so it can be used for many things. I hot glued it to a wireframe that I formed, and it held perfectly. The battery pack was not too big and easy to use. There were three different modes that you can cycle through (continuous light, slow flash, and fast flash) by pressing the button on the pack. The wire does emit a low buzzing noise when you turn it on. If you ask me, it's no real bother. It isn't very loud and is barely noticeable for my purposes. Overall, this wire is totally cool. There are so many projects you could use it for, and nobody will have any clue how you did it!!
lol. I'm very happy with my purchase and may buy more for another project in the future." — Rob
A panel of preserved moss wall art
Available in seven styles.
Promising review:
"I wanted to add some color to my bathroom but unfortunately I get no natural light. Preserved moss was a better option than living as it requires no sunlight, no watering, and can be in a wet or dry environment. This is beautiful.
These pieces can get pricey but for what I paid and the size, I feel it was well worth the cost. The color really pops and makes any area come to life." — KGP
A pack of three collapsible lanterns
Promising review:
"These mushrooms are the cutest decorations I've seen. I absolutely love them. They are pretty sturdy once set up, I have them sitting on the ground and placed a smallish brick on the inside for stability. They also come with string if you want to hang them. I am going to put a small tea light or fairy lights on the inside to light them up. Both the wire and the paper seem really durable and seem to be made better than other paper lanterns that I've seen.
They are SUPER easy to set up." — Sajujama
A strawberry vase
Promising review:
"Oh my god I am obsessed with this. This is literally my favorite purchase I've made on this website. When I got it I was so excited. The paint is very vibrant and pretty and it's a lot bigger than I thought. I'm in love with this vase and I think you will be too.
You need to get this." — Jemma
A round cat scratcher
Available in four styles.
Promising review:
"It’s perfect. I want to buy 100 more for my fat kitty because it’s so bright and pretty. I would recommend this to cat owners. My cat loves it, it’s so bright and cute and it looks good in my room." — Ashley Obourke
A glam toilet paper print
Available in two frame colors.
Promising review:
"This picture is so cute! The quality is really good too. I’m going to order additional pics by this company. Love it!" — C. L. Brooks
A prismatic window film
Available in nine sizes.
Promising review:
"I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall.
So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. And the bed. And the cat.
" —J. B.
An elegant switch plate cover
Available in six finishes.
Promising review
: "These are absolutely beautiful! If I ever move, I'm taking them with me. You may think they're a little pricey, but they're REALLY heavy and far nicer than the stuff you find at the local hardware store.
I bought the switch plate, outlet plates, and even a blank plate to cover an old electrical box left behind by DIRECTV." — Karebow
An adjustable stick figure floor lamp
Available in six colors.
Promising review
: "Got exactly what I expected. Not a high-end, fancy fixture, but a nicely priced, fun lamp I could drop in a corner and add some lumens to my home office. Super easy to assemble. Came with extra bolts/washers/etc. and I LOVE that. Hate when a company fails to include the required hardware for assembly. Love that they included extra! I found that once assembled and positioned, I had to go back once to tighten everything. Not sure if that was because I was not aggressive enough the first time, but once I went over it again, works great — stays in place. Want something charming, unpretentious, and fun that lights up a section of room? I recommend you consider this floor lamp
." — John R.
A firework chandelier
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this light. Makes the kitchen look awesome, the light is bright and did I mention it was super easy to install." — Robin L–B